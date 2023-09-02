Mitch Haniger vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .224.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.222
|AVG
|.227
|.264
|OBP
|.293
|.284
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|24/5
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (11-9) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-9 with a 2.66 ERA and 193 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.66 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 34th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
