After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .224.

Haniger has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .222 AVG .227 .264 OBP .293 .284 SLG .467 5 XBH 9 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 24/5 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings