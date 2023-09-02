On Saturday, Mike Yastrzemski (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

In 44 of 78 games this year (56.4%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .272 AVG .209 .357 OBP .295 .456 SLG .446 14 XBH 17 3 HR 9 12 RBI 22 29/15 K/BB 47/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings