Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mike Yastrzemski (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 44 of 78 games this year (56.4%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.272
|AVG
|.209
|.357
|OBP
|.295
|.456
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/15
|K/BB
|47/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (11-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 28th start of the season. He has a 2.66 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 193 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.66), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and second in K/9 (11.7).
