A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) play the Seattle Storm (11-25) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Las Vegas earned an 84-75 win versus Washington. The Aces were led by Wilson's 26 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Chelsea Gray's 21 points and two steals. Led by Jewell Loyd (25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 30 FG%) and Sami Whitcomb (14 PTS, 3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT), Seattle ended its last matchup winning 72-61 against Los Angeles.

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+950 to win)

Storm (+950 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces Season Stats

The Aces own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 92.3 points per game. At the other end, they rank fourth with 80.4 points allowed per contest.

With 34.7 rebounds per game, Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA. It cedes 34.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 21.5 dimes per game, the Aces are second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed just 11.3 turnovers per game (best).

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are draining 9.2 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.6% from downtown (best).

With 7.6 three-pointers conceded per game, Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth in the league.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have scored at a higher rate in home games than on the road in the 2023 season (93.6 at home versus 91.1 on the road), though they have allowed fewer points at home than away from home (76.4 opponent points per home game versus 84.3 on the road).

In home games, Las Vegas averages 0.9 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.2 at home, 34.3 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.4 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.1 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 0.4 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.7 at home, 21.3 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.1 per game) than away (12.5), but is forcing more turnovers at home (13.5 per game) compared to on the road (12.8).

The Aces hit one more three-pointer when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.7). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.8% in home games compared to 37.3% on the road).

Las Vegas gives up 1.5000000000000009 fewer three-pointer when playing at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.6% in home games compared to 36.1% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have put together a 30-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, the Aces have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

Las Vegas has 18 wins in 36 games against the spread this season.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 16.5-point favorites or more is 6-3.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this contest.

