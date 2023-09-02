J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on September 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Davis has gotten a hit in 69 of 123 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (29.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (44 of 123), with two or more runs six times (4.9%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 58 .244 AVG .248 .321 OBP .321 .376 SLG .427 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings