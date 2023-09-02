J.D. Davis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on September 2 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 69 of 123 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (29.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (44 of 123), with two or more runs six times (4.9%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.248
|.321
|OBP
|.321
|.376
|SLG
|.427
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Snell (11-9 with a 2.66 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 28th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.66), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and second in K/9 (11.7).
