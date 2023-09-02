The San Francisco Giants (70-65) visit the San Diego Padres (63-73) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (11-9, 2.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-0, 1.86 ERA).

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (11-9, 2.66 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-0, 1.86 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison (1-0) pitches first for the Giants to make his third start this season.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In two games this season, he has a 1.86 ERA and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .222 against him.

Harrison has registered one quality start this year.

Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this game.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (11-9) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.66 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .192 in 27 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.66), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Blake Snell vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 583 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 1083 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 145 home runs (21st in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 3-for-21 over six innings.

