Juan Soto and Wilmer Flores are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants play at PETCO Park on Saturday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Flores Stats

Flores has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI.

He has a slash line of .291/.352/.533 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Snell Stats

The Padres will send Blake Snell (11-9) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Snell has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 2.66 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 34th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 28 7.0 2 0 0 9 5 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 6.0 6 3 3 8 2 vs. Orioles Aug. 16 6.0 3 2 2 5 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 6.0 2 2 2 7 4 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 113 walks and 81 RBI (124 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .261/.402/.484 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 53 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .277/.367/.436 on the season.

Kim heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a walk and three RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 31 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

