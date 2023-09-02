San Diego Padres (63-73) will go head to head against the San Francisco Giants (70-65) at PETCO Park on Saturday, September 2 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 193 Ks, Blake Snell will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Padres have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+145). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (11-9, 2.66 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-0, 1.86 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 53, or 52%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a 22-18 record (winning 55% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Austin Slater 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+375) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

