Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 145 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 583 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.249 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Kyle Harrison will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds without allowing a run.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In two starts, Harrison has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in two chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Reds W 4-1 Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds W 6-1 Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds L 4-1 Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Tristan Beck Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach

