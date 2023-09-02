Blake Snell gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at PETCO Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The favored Padres have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 134 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-34 28-31 42-33 47-50 23-14

