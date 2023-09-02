Saturday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (63-73) against the San Francisco Giants (70-65) at PETCO Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on September 2.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (11-9, 2.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-0, 1.86 ERA).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have won in 28, or 48.3%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (583 total runs).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule