Austin Slater vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Austin Slater and his .478 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (133 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on September 2 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .265 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Slater has had a hit in 26 of 66 games this year (39.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Slater has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 66 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.396
|OBP
|.284
|.434
|SLG
|.366
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|17/14
|K/BB
|28/3
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (11-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 2.66 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 193 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.66), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and second in K/9 (11.7).
