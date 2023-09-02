Austin Slater and his .478 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (133 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on September 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .265 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Slater has had a hit in 26 of 66 games this year (39.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 19.7% of his games this year, Slater has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 66 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .276 AVG .254 .396 OBP .284 .434 SLG .366 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 17/14 K/BB 28/3 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings