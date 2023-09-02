The Seattle Storm (11-25) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.2 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (third in league, 22.1) and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas averages 92.3 points per game, nine more points than the 83.3 Seattle allows.

Las Vegas makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Aces are 28-3 when they shoot better than 44.3% from the field.

Las Vegas is knocking down 37.6% of its three-point shots this season, 1.9% higher than the 35.7% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 19-3 record when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 90 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.3 points fewer than the 92.3 they've scored this season.

The past 10 games have seen Las Vegas give up 2.1 more points per game (82.5) than its season-long average (80.4).

The Aces' 9.5 made three-pointers per-game average in their last 10 games are more than the 9.2 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of shots made, 36.1% compared to their season-long percentage of 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Aces Injuries