Ahead of a matchup with the Seattle Storm (11-25), the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 2 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Their last time out, the Aces won on Thursday 84-75 against the Mystics.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads her team in both points (22.1) and rebounds (9.5) per game, and also averages 1.6 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (ninth in the WNBA) and 2.2 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Chelsea Gray leads her squad in assists per game (7.1), and also puts up 15.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young is posting 17.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum puts up 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes averages 2.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 169.5

