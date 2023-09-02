Two of the league's top scorers match up -- A'ja Wilson (third, 22 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) host the Seattle Storm (10-25) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 94 Storm 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-20.2)

Las Vegas (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Aces vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 18-17-0.

There have been 20 Las Vegas' games (out of 35) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been getting things done on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.6) and third-best in points allowed per game (80.6).

Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged only 11.3 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (9.2 per game) and best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.6%).

So far this year, the Aces are giving up 7.6 threes per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this year, Las Vegas has taken 64.7% two-pointers, accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.3% threes (27.5% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.