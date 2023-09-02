Aces vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Seattle Storm (11-25) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.2 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (third in league, 22.1) and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-3000
|+900
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Aces are 18-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Aces games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.
- A total of 16 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.