The Seattle Storm (11-25) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.2 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (third in league, 22.1) and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-18.5) 169.5 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 169.5 -2500 +1100
PointsBet Aces (-18.5) 169.5 -2500 +1100
Tipico Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -3000 +900

Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 18-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Aces games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.
  • A total of 16 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

