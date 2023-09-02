The Seattle Storm (11-25) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.2 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (third in league, 22.1) and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Aces are 18-18-0 ATS this season.

The Storm are 18-17-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Seattle has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Aces games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.

A total of 16 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

