Wilmer Flores -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .291 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

In 64 of 101 games this season (63.4%) Flores has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 40.6% of his games this season (41 of 101), he has scored, and in three of those games (3%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .272 AVG .312 .306 OBP .398 .456 SLG .605 17 XBH 22 7 HR 12 24 RBI 25 26/9 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

