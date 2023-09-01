Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Padres
|Giants vs Padres Odds
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .291 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 64 of 101 games this season (63.4%) Flores has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 40.6% of his games this season (41 of 101), he has scored, and in three of those games (3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.272
|AVG
|.312
|.306
|OBP
|.398
|.456
|SLG
|.605
|17
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.