Wilmer Flores -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .291 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 64 of 101 games this season (63.4%) Flores has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 40.6% of his games this season (41 of 101), he has scored, and in three of those games (3%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.272 AVG .312
.306 OBP .398
.456 SLG .605
17 XBH 22
7 HR 12
24 RBI 25
26/9 K/BB 24/19
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
