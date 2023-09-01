On Friday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
  • Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.
  • Estrada has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
  • Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in 32 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (45.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 48
.266 AVG .282
.305 OBP .336
.441 SLG .402
16 XBH 19
7 HR 3
21 RBI 20
45/7 K/BB 58/11
7 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Wacha (10-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
