On Friday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in 32 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (45.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .266 AVG .282 .305 OBP .336 .441 SLG .402 16 XBH 19 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 58/11 7 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings