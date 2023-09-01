Thairo Estrada vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Padres
|Giants vs Padres Odds
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 32 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (45.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.282
|.305
|OBP
|.336
|.441
|SLG
|.402
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|58/11
|7
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wacha (10-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.