Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .236.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 43 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (21 of 77), with more than one RBI 10 times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.272
|AVG
|.208
|.357
|OBP
|.296
|.456
|SLG
|.444
|14
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
