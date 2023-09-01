Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .236.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 43 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (21 of 77), with more than one RBI 10 times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .272 AVG .208 .357 OBP .296 .456 SLG .444 14 XBH 16 3 HR 9 12 RBI 22 29/15 K/BB 45/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings