Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .236.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 43 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (21 of 77), with more than one RBI 10 times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.272 AVG .208
.357 OBP .296
.456 SLG .444
14 XBH 16
3 HR 9
12 RBI 22
29/15 K/BB 45/17
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
