On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 169 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 91 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 105th in slugging.
  • In 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
  • In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Wade has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (23.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (5.5%).
  • He has scored in 45 of 110 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 57
.229 AVG .268
.335 OBP .397
.422 SLG .384
17 XBH 11
7 HR 6
14 RBI 22
35/26 K/BB 53/40
0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
