On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 169 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 105th in slugging.

In 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Wade has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (23.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (5.5%).

He has scored in 45 of 110 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .229 AVG .268 .335 OBP .397 .422 SLG .384 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 35/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

