LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 169 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Padres
|Giants vs Padres Odds
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 91 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 105th in slugging.
- In 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (23.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (5.5%).
- He has scored in 45 of 110 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.229
|AVG
|.268
|.335
|OBP
|.397
|.422
|SLG
|.384
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|35/26
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.