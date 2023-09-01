On Friday, Joc Pederson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .242.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 96 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (31 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .241 AVG .243 .319 OBP .390 .414 SLG .436 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 25 23/16 K/BB 45/30 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings