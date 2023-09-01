On Friday, Joc Pederson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson has 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .242.
  • Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 96 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.4% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (31 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.241 AVG .243
.319 OBP .390
.414 SLG .436
12 XBH 13
5 HR 7
19 RBI 25
23/16 K/BB 45/30
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
