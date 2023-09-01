Joc Pederson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joc Pederson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .242.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 96 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (31 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.241
|AVG
|.243
|.319
|OBP
|.390
|.414
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|25
|23/16
|K/BB
|45/30
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
