On Friday, J.D. Davis (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .246.
  • Davis has recorded a hit in 69 of 123 games this season (56.1%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.4%).
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.3% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 58
.244 AVG .248
.321 OBP .321
.376 SLG .427
16 XBH 18
6 HR 9
25 RBI 35
63/22 K/BB 74/21
1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Wacha (10-2) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
