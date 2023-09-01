On Friday, J.D. Davis (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .246.

Davis has recorded a hit in 69 of 123 games this season (56.1%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.4%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 58 .244 AVG .248 .321 OBP .321 .376 SLG .427 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings