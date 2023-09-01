J.D. Davis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .246.
- Davis has recorded a hit in 69 of 123 games this season (56.1%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.248
|.321
|OBP
|.321
|.376
|SLG
|.427
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (10-2) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
