Giants vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
The San Diego Padres (62-73) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Francisco Giants (70-64) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (10-2) to the mound, while Tristan Beck (3-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (10-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.52 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck
- The Giants will look to Beck (3-2) to open the game and make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .232 against him this season. He has a 3.52 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 29 appearances.
Tristan Beck vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 1067 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 604 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.407) and are 13th in all of MLB with 168 home runs.
- In three innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Beck has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .100.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha
- Wacha (10-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 2.84, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.105.
- He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Wacha has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Michael Wacha vs. Giants
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with 580 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (21st in the league).
- The Giants have gone 4-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
