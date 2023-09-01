The San Diego Padres (62-73) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Francisco Giants (70-64) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (10-2) to the mound, while Tristan Beck (3-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (10-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.52 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

The Giants will look to Beck (3-2) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .232 against him this season. He has a 3.52 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 29 appearances.

Tristan Beck vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 1067 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 604 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.407) and are 13th in all of MLB with 168 home runs.

In three innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Beck has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .100.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (10-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 2.84, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.105.

He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Wacha has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Michael Wacha vs. Giants

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with 580 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (21st in the league).

The Giants have gone 4-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

