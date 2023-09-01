The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Wilmer Flores and others in this game.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits).

He's slashing .291/.352/.528 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.369/.401 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (10-2) for his 19th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Aug. 27 5.1 4 4 4 5 5 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 5.1 5 1 1 7 2 vs. Orioles Aug. 15 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jul. 1 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Giants Jun. 19 6.0 4 2 2 0 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Soto Stats

Soto has 123 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 113 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .261/.403/.480 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 124 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.369/.438 so far this season.

Kim brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three walks and three RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 31 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

