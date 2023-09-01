When the San Diego Padres (62-73) square off against the San Francisco Giants (70-64) at PETCO Park on Friday, September 1 at 9:40 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Giants are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (10-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Tristan Beck - SF (3-2, 3.52 ERA)

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 52, or 51.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have a 43-34 record (winning 55.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

