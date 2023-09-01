Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres take the field on Friday at PETCO Park against Tristan Beck, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 144 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 580 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Beck will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Braves W 8-5 Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds W 4-1 Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds W 6-1 Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds L 4-1 Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres - Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away - -

