Tristan Beck will look to slow down Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres when they take on his San Francisco Giants on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 10-15, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of its 133 opportunities.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-33 28-31 42-32 47-49 23-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.