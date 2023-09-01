Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (62-73) and San Francisco Giants (70-64) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 1.

The Padres will look to Michael Wacha (10-2) versus the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-2).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (580 total), San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Giants have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Giants Schedule