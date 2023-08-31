Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .291 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 101), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven in a run in 32 games this year (31.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.272
|AVG
|.312
|.306
|OBP
|.398
|.456
|SLG
|.605
|17
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Avila (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
