The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .291 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 101), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven in a run in 32 games this year (31.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .272 AVG .312 .306 OBP .398 .456 SLG .605 17 XBH 22 7 HR 12 24 RBI 25 26/9 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings