Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on August 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.420) and total hits (104) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Estrada will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 over the course of his last outings.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 67 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (9.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (35.2%), with more than one RBI in six of them (6.6%).

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .266 AVG .279 .305 OBP .335 .441 SLG .402 16 XBH 19 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

