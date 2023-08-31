Paul DeJong vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on August 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Read More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.0% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.080
|.000
|OBP
|.080
|.000
|SLG
|.080
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will look to Avila (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
