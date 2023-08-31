Paul DeJong -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on August 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.0% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .000 AVG .080 .000 OBP .080 .000 SLG .080 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings