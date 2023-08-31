The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .224 with nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Haniger has had a hit in 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits nine times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (31.7%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .222 AVG .225 .264 OBP .286 .284 SLG .451 5 XBH 8 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 22/4 1 SB 0

