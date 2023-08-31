Mitch Haniger vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .224 with nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Haniger has had a hit in 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits nine times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (31.7%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.264
|OBP
|.286
|.284
|SLG
|.451
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will look to Avila (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
