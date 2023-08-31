On Thursday, Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 42 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (11.8%).

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (33 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .272 AVG .199 .357 OBP .285 .456 SLG .418 14 XBH 15 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 29/15 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings