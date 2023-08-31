Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 42 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (11.8%).
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (33 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.272
|AVG
|.199
|.357
|OBP
|.285
|.456
|SLG
|.418
|14
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|29/15
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.