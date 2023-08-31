Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (17-18) will visit Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, August 31. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by Jackie Young with 23 points and five assists, fell short in a 94-85 loss to New York in their last game. A'ja Wilson added 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. With Brittney Sykes leading the team with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Washington ended up winning against Minnesota 83-72 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+400 to win)

Mystics (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are dominating on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.6 per game) and third-best in points allowed (80.6 per contest).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.6 dimes per game.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but it has averaged just 11.3 turnovers per contest (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Aces, who are sinking 9.2 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.6% from three-point land (best).

Las Vegas is giving up 7.6 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 season, the Aces score 3.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (94.2 at home, 91.1 on the road), but are giving up 7.8 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.5 at home, 84.3 on the road).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.3 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.9, while on the road it averages 34.3 per game and allows 34.5.

The Aces average 21.8 assists per home contest, 0.5 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.3). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.1 per game) than away (12.5), but is forcing more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) compared to on the road (12.8).

The Aces make one more three-pointer when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.7). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 37.3% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.9 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.3 away, conceding 31.8% shooting from distance at home compared to 36.1% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 29 of the 34 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (85.3%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter, the Aces have a record of 25-2 (92.6%).

Las Vegas has beaten the spread 18 times in 35 games.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 10.5-point favorites or more is 14-13.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.