LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, August 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

In 62 of 109 games this season (56.9%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (11.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.9% of his games this season, Wade has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .229 AVG .275 .335 OBP .405 .422 SLG .394 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 35/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings