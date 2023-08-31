On Thursday, Joc Pederson (hitting .381 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

In 57.9% of his games this year (55 of 95), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (31.6%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .241 AVG .235 .319 OBP .387 .414 SLG .434 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 24 23/16 K/BB 45/30 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings