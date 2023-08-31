Joc Pederson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
On Thursday, Joc Pederson (hitting .381 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (55 of 95), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (31.6%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.241
|AVG
|.235
|.319
|OBP
|.387
|.414
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|24
|23/16
|K/BB
|45/30
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Avila (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
