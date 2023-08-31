On Thursday, J.D. Davis (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

In 56.6% of his 122 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had an RBI in 36 games this season (29.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (43 of 122), with two or more runs six times (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 57 .244 AVG .252 .321 OBP .326 .376 SLG .436 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings