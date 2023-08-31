J.D. Davis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, J.D. Davis (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 56.6% of his 122 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had an RBI in 36 games this season (29.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (43 of 122), with two or more runs six times (4.9%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|57
|.244
|AVG
|.252
|.321
|OBP
|.326
|.376
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
