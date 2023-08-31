The San Francisco Giants (69-64) visit the San Diego Padres (62-72) in NL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Pedro Avila (0-1) will start for the Padres in this matchup. The Giants, however, have yet to list a starter.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (0-1, 2.63 ERA) vs TBA - SF

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

The Padres' Avila will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

He has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 2.63, a batting average against of .228 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.