Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Padres on August 31, 2023
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Giants vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 95 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .291/.352/.528 on the season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 91 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .253/.374/.407 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.