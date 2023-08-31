Player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Flores has 95 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI.

He has a slash line of .291/.352/.528 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 91 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.374/.407 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

