When the San Diego Padres (62-72) match up with the San Francisco Giants (69-64) at PETCO Park on Thursday, August 31 at 9:40 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Pedro Avila - SD (0-1, 2.63 ERA) vs TBA - SF

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 100 times and won 52, or 52%, of those games.

The Padres have a 46-35 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 13-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

