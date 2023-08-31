How to Watch the Giants vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim ready for the first of a four-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at PETCO Park.
Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 573 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|W 8-5
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Jared Shuster
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|W 4-1
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|W 6-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Pedro Avila
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Blake Snell
|9/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Seth Lugo
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
|9/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
