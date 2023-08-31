The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim ready for the first of a four-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at PETCO Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

San Francisco ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 573 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves W 8-5 Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds W 4-1 Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds W 6-1 Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds L 4-1 Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.