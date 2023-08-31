Juan Soto and Wilmer Flores are the hottest hitters on the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, who meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, San Francisco and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 7.5 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those games.

San Francisco has entered 36 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 15-21 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 132 chances.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 31-33 28-31 41-32 46-49 23-14

