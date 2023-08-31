Thursday's game between the San Diego Padres (62-72) and San Francisco Giants (69-64) going head-to-head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on August 31.

The Padres will look to Pedro Avila (0-1), while the Giants' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been victorious in 27, or 48.2%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, San Francisco has won 13 of 32 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (573 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

