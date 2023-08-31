The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) face the Washington Mystics (17-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023 on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mystics

Las Vegas scores 11.6 more points per game (92.6) than Washington gives up (81.0).

Las Vegas makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Aces are 27-3 when they shoot better than 43.9% from the field.

Las Vegas shoots 37.6% from beyond the arc, 2.6% higher than the 35.0% Washington allows to opponents.

The Aces have a 19-3 record when the team knocks down more than 35.0% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.5 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Aces have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 87.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 92.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (84.9) is 4.3 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.6).

The Aces' past 10 outings have seen them make 9.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are below their 2023 averages of 9.2 makes and 37.6%.

Aces Injuries