Aces vs. Mystics Injury Report, Betting Odds - August 31
The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, August 31 game against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Monday, the Aces suffered a 94-85 loss to the Liberty.
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Candace Parker
|Out
|Foot
|9
|5.4
|3.7
|Riquna Williams
|Out
|Back
|-
|-
|-
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|3.9
|0.7
|0.9
Aces vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces Player Leaders
- A'ja Wilson puts up 22 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor (third in league).
- Chelsea Gray paces her squad in assists per game (7.2), and also puts up 15 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jackie Young puts up 18.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kelsey Plum is putting up 18.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Kiah Stokes posts 2.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor.
Aces vs. Mystics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Aces
|-10.5
|168.5
