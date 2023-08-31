The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, August 31 game against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Aces suffered a 94-85 loss to the Liberty.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 3.9 0.7 0.9

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson puts up 22 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor (third in league).

Chelsea Gray paces her squad in assists per game (7.2), and also puts up 15 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young puts up 18.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum is putting up 18.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Kiah Stokes posts 2.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 168.5

