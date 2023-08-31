The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) welcome in the Washington Mystics (17-18) after Jackie Young put up 24 points in the Aces' 94-85 loss to the Liberty. The contest airs on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Mystics 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-18)

Las Vegas (-18) Computer Predicted Total: 168.2

Aces vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 18-17-0 this year.

This year, 20 of Las Vegas' 35 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Aces are dominating at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.6 per game) and third-best in points allowed (80.6 per contest).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces rank top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in threes (9.2 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.6%).

The Aces are allowing 7.6 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Las Vegas in 2023, 64.7% of them have been two-pointers (72.5% of the team's made baskets) and 35.3% have been from beyond the arc (27.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.