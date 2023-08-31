The Washington Mystics (17-18), on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, battle the Las Vegas Aces (30-6). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Aces are 18-17-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics are 15-19-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas is 14-13 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 20 out of the Aces' 35 games have hit the over.

So far this year, 13 out of the Mystics' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.