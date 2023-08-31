Aces vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Washington Mystics (17-18), on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, battle the Las Vegas Aces (30-6). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup.
Aces vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-10)
|167.5
|-520
|+390
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|167.5
|-575
|+375
|Tipico
|Aces (-9.5)
|166.5
|-525
|+365
Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Aces are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics are 15-19-0 ATS this season.
- Las Vegas is 14-13 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Aces' 35 games have hit the over.
- So far this year, 13 out of the Mystics' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
