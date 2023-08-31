The Washington Mystics (17-18), on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, battle the Las Vegas Aces (30-6). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-10) 167.5 -520 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 167.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-9.5) 166.5 -525 +365 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics are 15-19-0 ATS this season.
  • Las Vegas is 14-13 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 20 out of the Aces' 35 games have hit the over.
  • So far this year, 13 out of the Mystics' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

