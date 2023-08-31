The San Francisco 49ers right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +1000.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

Last season the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 catches for 741 yards.

Click here to read about McCaffrey's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

Should you draft Aiyuk in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Is Kittle worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Click here to learn more about Samuel's 2023 fantasy value!

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa collected 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +40000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of August 31 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.