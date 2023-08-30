On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .237 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .292.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (63 of 100), with more than one hit 24 times (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 100), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has had an RBI in 32 games this season (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .273 AVG .312 .307 OBP .398 .461 SLG .605 17 XBH 22 7 HR 12 24 RBI 25 26/9 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings