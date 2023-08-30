Wilmer Flores vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:32 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .237 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .292.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (63 of 100), with more than one hit 24 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 100), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has had an RBI in 32 games this season (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.312
|.307
|OBP
|.398
|.461
|SLG
|.605
|17
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (2-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
