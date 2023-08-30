Thairo Estrada vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:33 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- In 73.3% of his 90 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 90), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (35.6%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (45.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.306
|OBP
|.335
|.445
|SLG
|.402
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|44/7
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 5.06 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
