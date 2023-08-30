Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

In 73.3% of his 90 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 90), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (35.6%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (45.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .266 AVG .279 .306 OBP .335 .445 SLG .402 16 XBH 19 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 44/7 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings