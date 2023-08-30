Paul DeJong vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:31 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Paul DeJong (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .205.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 14 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- DeJong has driven in a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 99 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|.053
|AVG
|.600
|.053
|OBP
|.600
|.053
|SLG
|1.200
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|9/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
