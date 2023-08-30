The San Francisco Giants, including Paul DeJong (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .205.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 14 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

DeJong has driven in a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 99 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 .053 AVG .600 .053 OBP .600 .053 SLG 1.200 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 9/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings